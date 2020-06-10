Condolence

Islamabad : Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment has expressed condolences over the sad demise of the mother of Punjab Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafiz, says a press release.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas went to the residence of the provincial minister to meet him and his father Raja Hafiz. In this meeting he offered to him his deepest and most sincere condolences over the sad demise of his mother.