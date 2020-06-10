50% hike in salaries demanded

Islamabad : Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the federal and provincial governments to increase their salaries and all allowances by 50 per cent as per ratio of inflation in the budget for next fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President Teachers Association Pakistan, Dr Mian Muhammad Akram has demanded that all allowances must be provided on the current basic pay. He also asked to review the basic pay scales of teachers in the upcoming federal as well as provincial budgets.

He also called for removing the difference in teachers’ allowances. He demanded to include all ad-hoc relief in the basic salaries.

The president of teachers association said the issue of hiring of house for the federal government teachers has become deteriorated.

The owners of the private houses have not been paid the rent of 2019 so far due to which the teachers were being warned through notices to vacant the houses. Therefore, in that regard, the needed amount should be allocated in this budget, they demanded.