Gang of car lifters busted

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell o (ACLC) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the gangsters, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The police team succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the two gangsters identified as Adil Khan and Imran.
The registration number of recovered vehicles are as follows: Suzuki Khyber (RIT-5446); Honda Civic Model 2005 Colour black, Suzuki Mehran (LRB-3571); Suzuki Mehran (MN-5382) and Suzuki Mehran (AWR-402).
During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of ACLC team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.