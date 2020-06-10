Gang of car lifters busted

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell o (ACLC) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the gangsters, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The police team succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the two gangsters identified as Adil Khan and Imran.

The registration number of recovered vehicles are as follows: Suzuki Khyber (RIT-5446); Honda Civic Model 2005 Colour black, Suzuki Mehran (LRB-3­571); Suzuki Mehran (MN-5382) and Suzuki Me­hran (AWR-402).

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them in Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of ACLC team and announced commendation certificates alo­ng with cash rewards for pol­i­cemen who arrested these gangsters.