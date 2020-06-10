IIU among top 250 Asian varsities

Islamabad: The International Islamic University has been ranked among the top 250 Asian universities by the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings in the overall category comprising indicators of teaching, research, citations, industry income, and international outlook.

Among all Pakistani universities considered by the Times Higher Education, the IIU was ranked third.

In addition, the IIU secured 2nd position in terms of ‘International Outlook’. Under rankings criteria ‘Citations’, IIU secured 3rd position among Pakistani universities.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators that are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).