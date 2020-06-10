Lok Virsa museums to reopen

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday announced that it will reopen two museums to visitors on Friday (June 12).

In an official announcement, the Lok Virsa said the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) and Pakistan Monument Museum would throw the doors open to visitors in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures enforced to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. The museums will be open from Tuesday to Sunday (except Friday) between 10am and 7pm without a break.