Another 494 cases, one death from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and deaths caused by it have been registering sharp increase here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the last one week with well over 3,250 confirmed cases in just seven days along with 36 deaths due to the disease.

It is important that the virus took nearly two months to infect the first thousand people in the twin cities as till May 4, there were only 1048 confirmed cases of the disease in the region. The 2nd thousand cases were reported in next 10 days and the third thousand in eight days while the fourth thousand cases were reported in six days till May 28. Another 1,000 cases were reported in next five days taking tally to 5,284 on June 2.

The number of confirmed patients reported from the region crossed the figure of 8,000 in next six days only as on June 8, there were 8,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the twin cities.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of confirmed patients from the twin cities has become more than eight times in last five weeks only, from May 4 to June 9. The number has jumped from 1048 to 8,538.

Till May 4, the virus had claimed a total of 40 lives in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi however in next five weeks, another 125 confirmed patients of the disease lost their lives in the region.

The confirmation of another 494 patients positive for the disease in last 24 hours took the tally to 8,538 in the twin cities on Tuesday. To date, a total of 165 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the region.

In last 24 hours, the virus claimed another life in Rawalpindi district at Benazir Bhutto Hospital taking death toll from the district to 113 while another 38 patients were tested positive from the district taking tally to 2,753.

To date, a total of 1,261 patients have been discharged after treatment while 374 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

As many as 1004 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes in the district while 2565 under quarantine at their homes, he said.

Meanwhile, confirmation of another 456 patients positive from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 5,785 of which only 843 patients have so far recovered from the disease while the infection has claimed 52 lives in ICT.