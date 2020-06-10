ICC approves interim regulation changes

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series.

According to an ICC press release, the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the Covid-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.

Teams will be allowed to re­place players displaying symptoms of Covid-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the ma­tch referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.

However, the regulation for Covid-19 replacements will not be applicable in One-Day and T20 Internationals.

Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Test matches and two for the white-ball formats.