Aussies not to engage with India, says Wade

SYDNEY: Australia’s Test series against India later this year could be played in echoing, empty stadiums but Matthew Wade does not think it would be wise to try and compensate for the lack of atmosphere with too much talking to Virat Kohli’s team.

Wade, who currently occupies a middle-order spot in the Test side, is not shy of having a few words but believes India have become the best side in the world at feeding off any aggravation from the opposition.

The recent documentary ‘The Test’ showed last time when the two sides met in 2018-19, how captain Tim Paine made a conscious effort not to engage with Kohli knowing it is something he feeds off, although that was recently criticised by Michael Clarke who suggested it was because of fear of losing Indian Premier League deals.

“I’ll go out and play the way I like to play. We certainly don’t go out chasing it. If it comes our way then you deal with it out on the field,” Wade, who was not part of the previous Test series against India, said. “Virat’s very clever in the way he uses his words or his body language so they (India) use it as an advantage.

“To be honest I don’t want to engage too much into that, I know they thrive off that energy which comes from two (confronting) players. They are probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it’s something I might stay away from this time.”

The chances of the series taking place in December and January are continually improving and Cricket Australia announced the tentative fixture list last month that has the series beginning in Brisbane, where the home side have not lost since 1988, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Perth, where Australia won in the 2018-19 series, has missed out.

It is not beyond possibility that crowds could be allowed back in some capacity by the time India arrive, but CA are still planning

for the series to be a lockout in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prospect of facing India without crowds had previously prompted Nathan Lyon to consider what it would like watching Kohli “try to rev up empty seats” and Wade, who experienced an empty ground for the One-Day International against New Zealand at the SCG in March, concedes it will take some adjustment.

“It’s just the atmosphere and buzz it gives you as a player,” he said. “To play at Edgbaston with that crowd going in the first Ashes Test is obviously a lot different than playing Bellerive Oval in front of not a lot of people, so it’s just the feeling, the energy you get off the crowd. The actual skill — bat versus ball — is pretty much exactly the same.”