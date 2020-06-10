Players will learn a lot from Younis, says Zaheer

ISLAMABAD: ‘Asian Bradman’ Zaheer Abbas has lauded the appointment of Younis Khan as the batting coach for the England tour, saying the players would learn a lot from the 2009 World Twenty20 winning captain.

“I am very happy to see Younis Khan being appointed as the batting coach. He is an experienced batsman and I hope the players will learn through his experience on how to bat on the English wickets,” Zaheer, who scored 5,062 runs in 78 Tests, told APP on Tuesday.

“Younis has a lot of experience and his expertise in batting will prove vital for the players in England,” he said.

The former International Cricket Council president said he would want to

see the behavior of the wickets in England as there has been no play for quite some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The matches will be very interesting. It won’t be easy for Pakistan to win against England in England,” he said.