Younis to guide Pak batsmen in England

ISLAMABAD: Younis Khan, the former prolific Test batsman and a close associate of head coach Misbahul Haq, has been named Pakistan’s batting coach for the forthcoming England tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Bo­a­rd also appointed former Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ah­mad as the spin bowling coach and mentor on Tuesday.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals on the tour that is expected to start in the second week of July. The first Test is to be played from August 5.

Younis has always enjoyed good relations with Misbah as both played a leading role in keeping Pakistan’s batting alive before their retirements.

The appointments, a PCB press release says, have been made to provide head coach Misbah and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.

“We are planning a bigger contingent for the England tour and as such we will need extra support staff. Keep in mind we are taking a bigger squad to England and are expected to stay there close to two months which makes it even more important to have capable coaches to provide best training to the players,” a PCB official said.

Younis, 42, scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017. This included a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009, which lifted him to the No 1 position in the ICC rankings.

Against England, Younis holds an equally impressive record. In 16 innings of nine Tests in England, the champion batsman scored 810 runs at over 50 with two centuries (218 at The Oval in 2016 and 173 at Headingley in 2006) and three half-centuries. In two Tests in Pakistan and six in the United Arab Emirates, he scored a total of 616 runs at just under 50 with two centuries (127 and 118 in Dubai) and one half-century. With 139 catches in Tests, Younis cemented himself as Pakistan’s best fielder and 13th overall in the history of the game.

Separately, Younis had a season with Yorkshire in the 2007 English County Championship in which he amassed 824 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.47.

“These are former players who know modern English condition well. So we hope and pray that their association with the team in England will be of great benefit to the team,” the official said.

After being appointed the batting coach, Younish said: “For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than

to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England.

“The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbahul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance.

“I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge, and I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning.”

Head coach and chief selector Misbah said of the latest appointments: “I welcome Younis Khan and look forward to reuniting with him in Pakistan colours as our cricket careers have almost run concurrently. We know each other better than most think as we have worked hand in glove in the past decade to contribute in some of Pakistan’s most historic and memorable Test wins.

“When I took over the captaincy during a difficult period in 2010, Younis proved to be a great ally and support, and I am confident he will provide similar assistance as we head to England with a clear objective of putting Pakistan cricket back on the road to success.

“With the reputation and record Younis brings with him not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an

athletic fielder and a strategist, I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer.”

Meanwhile, taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the PCB has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England.