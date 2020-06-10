State Bank report exposes PTI claims: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the latest report of the State Bank of Pakistan indicating fast rising inflation and negative growth rate was a slap in the face of the PTI government which came to power with tall claims of opening doors of success and development for the country with the 200 so-called financial wizards waiting to be unleashed in its ranks.

The SBP report stated that Pakistan witnessed the highest inflation rate in the world during 2019-20 which exposed the claims of the government about providing relief to the common man, he claimed while addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Tuesday. He said the rulers had so far not taken any serious step to address the issue of steep rise in the prices of food items and unemployment rather they were set to put additional burden in shape of heavy taxes on the poor in upcoming budget. He asked the government not to fully surrender to the dictation of the IMF. The government, he added, should develop policies in the wider interest of the nation. He said the ministries and government departments should curtail non-developmental expenses and there was a dire need to utilize maximum resources on health and education sectors. The policymakers, he said, should develop a plan to address the situation which emerged after the outbreak of cronavirus.

Meanwhile, in a statement from Mansoorah, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said PTI ministers holding pilgrims, members of Tablighi Jamaat and overseas Pakistanis responsible for the spread of cronavirus was and inhuman act and illogical approach towards the epidemic.