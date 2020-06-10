Accountability process will continue at all cost: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the expectation of Shahbaz Sharif to evade the law is just a pipe dream while it is a universal law that dishonest person ultimately has to face the law.

He said the accountability process will continue at all costs under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) leader Shahbaz Sharif appearance before the NAB, the minister said that Shahbaz Sharif looted the government exchequer thinking it as his own while tarnishing the law.

He said the people involved in corruption have to be answerable before the law, adding that Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and other PML N leaders are seeing their end result.