‘PML-F to promote tolerance, decency’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Functional secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani has asked party leaders and workers to girdle up for the upcoming re-organisation of the party. He said that the PML-F would promote the politics of tolerance, decency and unity instead of the erstwhile trends of accusations, victimisation and indecency, to create a political environment conducive for the promotion of healthy democracy and strengthening the democratic institutions. He was chairing an important meeting to discuss the launching of phase-wise reorganisation of the party in the country on Tuesday.