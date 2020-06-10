‘PML-F to promote tolerance, decency’

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Functional secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani has asked party leaders and workers to girdle up for the upcoming re-organisation of the party. He said that the PML-F would promote the politics of tolerance, decency and unity instead of the erstwhile trends of accusations, victimisation and indecency, to create a political environment conducive for the promotion of healthy democracy and strengthening the democratic institutions. He was chairing an important meeting to discuss the launching of phase-wise reorganisation of the party in the country on Tuesday.