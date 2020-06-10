Lesco secretary’s appointment challenged

LAHORE:The appointment of Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (Lesco) secretary has been challenged before the Lahore High Court for being made in violation of rules. A citizen, Shakil Yawar, filed a quo warranto petition and urged the court to set aside the appointment of respondent Awais Yasin as Lesco secretary. The petitioner through his counsel stated that Lesco board of directors had appointed the respondent on a contract for one year with a probation period of three months and subsequently his contract was to be extended “as per rules on the basis of performance” as per the procedure in all contractual employments also followed by departments working under the provincial and the federal departments. However, he argued that in the present case, the contract of the respondent was extended by the authority for another two years that is unlawful.

Agencies add: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make sugar wheat and IPPs inquiry reports public on Tuesday. The petition was heard by Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi. The LHC has sought report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the federal government and other authorities till June 18.

acquitted: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday set aside the decision of a lower court and acquitted two death sentence convicts for lack of evidence in a double murder case. The division bench comprising Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while allowing appeals filed by Matloob Ahmad and Muhammad Rasheed against their death sentences by trial court. A counsel on behalf of the convicts argued before the bench that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and awarded the death sentence to the convicts in violation of the merit and law.