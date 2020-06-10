Social media page in Floyd’s memory suspended

LAHORE:Expressing support for the racist trend, Facebook has suspended Dr Toons, the art page of a Pakistani painter, in an open and blatant display of the all-out support for the growing trend of racism.

The Facebook administration has suspended the art page of Dr Zoran, a Pakistani painter, for uploading a sketch and a painting made and uploaded in the memory of the brutally murdered Black American George Floyd. Talking to The News, Dr Zoran said, "I created two special artworks, one of which was a painting of a garden scene in which George presents a plate of fruit to a starving baby girl and an elephant." saying welcome to heaven while the other one was George's very attractive pencil sketch entitled George, you helped us breath, thanks.

The sketch depicts maximum emotions present in George's eyes. We can say with full confidence that this sketch equates a thousand words in reality. Facebook before the last rites of George Floyd removed this sketch and my page Dr Toons. The suspension is a move by the Facebook administration that proved the tendency to continue to support racism. It proved FB does not tolerate even the soft images of the deceased which shows that they can never be free from prejudice. Email was sent to FB to restore page but till time no action was taken.