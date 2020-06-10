Governor Sarwar flays Indian threats

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed an Indian threat of attack on Pakistan as Modi’s insanity.

He said Pakistan’s defence is in the strongest hands with Pakistani military under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Punjab governor condemning the Indian threats to attack Pakistan said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has always spoken of peace in the region and eradication of terrorism. More than a million sacrifices have been made by the Pakistani security forces and the people, he said, adding “We want to make it clear that India should not see any weakness in our desire for peace.” Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, “We will respond to any kind of aggression against Pakistan in such a way that India’s future generations will also remember it.” He said that Narendra Modi’s policies have become the biggest threat to India itself.

The Punjab governor said that Modi and his followers are fooling the Indian nation to divert the attention from their internal situation.

new investment: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said it is the need of the hour to bring new investment to the country in order to support the dwindling economy of the country being adversely affected due to coronavirus.

In a meeting with Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office, the matters pertaining to promoting investment in the province, industrial estates and development affairs of industrial zones were discussed.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised that economic activities will have to be escalated in order to expedite the industrial process.

He directed acceleration of the development work in the industrial zones. He underscored that with the promotion of industrial estates, economic progress targets can be achieved. He said poverty is likely to increase due to the impact of corona pandemic on the economy.

The minister maintained that government has opened industries in a phased manner so as to continue economic activities. The minister directed the officers concerned to speed up the process of setting up new industrial units in the industrial centres. He directed the PIEDMC to work in a proactive manner and ensure provision of excellent facilities to the investors.