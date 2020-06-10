UHS allowed to conduct corona tests

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has allowed University of Health Sciences (UHS) to conduct laboratory tests for detection of coronavirus in suspected patients.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the PHC chief executive officer granted UHS the "permission to proceed with PCR test for Covid-19" keeping in view the emergency situation caused by the pandemic.

UHS laboratory facility was inspected by a two-member team of PHC last week. The commission has directed UHS to follow interim national guidelines for laboratory tests for Covid-19 issued by the National Institute of Health on April 27.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a process that amplifies (replicates) a small, well-defined segment of DNA (or RNA) many hundreds of thousands of times, creating enough of it for analysis. Viruses such as coronavirus contain only RNA. When a respiratory sample is collected from the person being tested, it is treated with certain chemicals that allow RNA to be extracted and tested. Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is a technique that first uses reverse transcription to convert the extracted RNA into DNA for amplification.

Real-time PCR (qPCR) provides advantages for PCR, including automation, higher-throughput and more reliable instrumentation. It has become the preferred method for detection of coronavirus.

Chinese team: Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi met with GM Marketing Middle East Division of Yutong Bus Company Robin Shen who presented him 50,000 surgical masks, including N-95 masks on behalf of the bus company and China.

A five-member delegation headed by Robin Shen met with provincial transport minister. The minister thanked the Chinese company for presenting surgical masks to the transport sector and remarked that this gift would strengthen preventive measures of transport sector to curtail the spread of coronavirus. He commended that brotherly country China had always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and need. He complimented that the Punjab government held this cooperation of our Chinese brothers in high esteem.

The minister paid rich tributes to the timely steps taken by China to effectively dealing with locusts and coronavirus problems. He said that passengers and the transport staff should ensure implementation of government SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged the steps taken by the Punjab government for effectively coping up with the pandemic. Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and high officials of transport department were also present on this occasion.

The Chinese delegation members comprised of Senior Marketing Manager Stone He, Country Manager Paul Zhang and Sales Manager Ali Malik also participated in the meeting.