Report sought on plea against private schools

The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought report from Punjab school education department on a petition against private schools for not implementing the government’s decision of 20 per cent reduction in fee during the coronavirus lockdown.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi was hearing a contempt petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) seeking action against private schools for violating the government order on fee issue. Representing the petition, Advocate Azhar Siddique stated that the schools had ignored the government’s direction and forced parents to deposit fee without 20pc reduction. The judge sought report from the department by June 18. Meanwhile, Nida Aslam and dozens of other students also filed a joint contempt petition seeking action against the government authorities for failing to implement a 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court on fee structure. Petitioners’ counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada alleged that the schools were charging fee in violation of the judgment and had been threatening of dire consequences through written notices, text messages and emails to parents in case of failure to submit the required fee. He asks the court to initiate proceedings against the contemnors including the schools education secretary and punish them under contempt of court law.