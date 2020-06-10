Schoolteachers’ e-transfer facility across province begins today

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab will start next round of e-transfer facility for schoolteachers across the province on Wednesday (today).

In a message in this regard, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that all transfers would be made on merit like previous year 2019. He said this automated system introduced by the PTI Punjab government (School Education Department) had zero corruption. Meanwhile, a meeting about e-transfer facility for college teachers was also held on Tuesday. The meeting presided over by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun reviewed the arrangements for e-transfer facility for college teachers.

It is pertinent to mention that while the SED Punjab introduced e-transfer facility for schoolteachers for the first time in history of the department in 2019, this will be first time in HED Punjab to introduce this e-transfer facility for its teachers serving in colleges across the province.