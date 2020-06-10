PEF partner school owners, teachers protest non-payment

LAHORE:Despite coronavirus pandemic, a large number of representatives of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) partner schools from across the province gathered outside Punjab Assembly and observing a sit-in strongly protested for payment related issues.

The demonstrators comprising owners and teachers of PEF partner schools chanted slogans against the Punjab government and the Punjab School Education Minister for what they termed their anti-education policies. They observed that because of the non-payment to partner schools by the PEF some 400,000 schoolteachers were deprived of their salaries for the last four months. They said despite repeated requests the government did not pay heed and they were forced to take to streets to highlight their plight and put forward their demands amid coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstration continued for several hours in which the speakers flayed the education policy of the Punjab government. A delegation of the protestors had a meeting with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat at the CCPO office which was attended by CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, other government officials and representatives of PEF partner schools.

The meeting discussed issues related to payment of verified claims of PEF partner schoolteachers, cancellation of PEF partner schools and matters related to proportionate payment to PEF partner schools. A committee headed by Punjab Law Minister was also formed on the occasion which would prepare its recommendations and present to the chief minister for approval.

Later, a delegation of PEF partner schools comprising Mian Shabbir Hashmi and others also met PEF Managing Director Shamim Asif at his office. The delegation conveyed their concerns vis-à-vis cut in payment by PEF to partner schools and demanded 50 percent payment of the last three months.

PEF MD assured the delegation that 50 percent payment of the three months would be made to partner schools after the recommendations of the committee headed by Punjab Law Minister. He assured that payment for the month of June to PEF partner schools would be released before June 15.