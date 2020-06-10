Youngster shoots girl after proposal refused

LAHORE:A teenage girl was shot at and wounded allegedly for refusing a proposal at Iqbal Town. The victim identified as Zahra along with her cousin left home to bring a burger when accused identified as Mustafa Ashraf opened firing, resulting in two bullet wound on the arm and leg of the girl. She fell on the ground and was shifted to nearby hospital by police and rescue teams.

Grandfather of the victim, Sikandar Hayyat, reported to police that accused’s family had proposed the victim for the accused but the proposal was turned down. Police registered a case and said that they were investigating the matter.

Body found: The body of a 55-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found at Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday night. A passerby spotted the body and informed police who removed it to morgue. Police also collected forensic evidence from the spot. According to the initial investigations, man looked a drug addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Man dies: A 45-year-old man was run over and killed by a truck at Naseerabad. The victim identified as Sadaqat Ali, a resident of Model Town Katchery, was sitting on a footpath in front of Model Town Katchery when a truck hit and injured him. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police collected forensic evidence from crime scene and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses. The body was removed to morgue.

reunited: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA’s) Lost and Found Centre reunited a missing child with his parents.

The 5-year-old child was found by a citizen at Anwar Market, Peco Road, Hanjarwal. He had lost his way home while playing. The citizen called 15 helpline. The child's parents also reported about the disappearance of their child on 15 helpline. Following which, PSCA’s Lost and Found Centre handed over the child to his parents with the help of Moharar Shah Nawaz of Chowki Marghzar Colony. The Moharar also gave the child new clothes and shoes.