CM Usman Buzdar opens mobile milk testing lab,PFA bikes squad

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the pilot project of mobile milk testing laboratories and bikes squad for Punjab Food Authority, here.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that mobile milk testing labs would check milk quality in morning and evening at various points of the city, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Ravi Toll Plaza, Bhobatian Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Gajumatta and Babu Sabu in the first phase.

He said no vehicle carrying milk would enter Lahore without testing and the scope of this facility would also be extended to divisional and district level. Similarly, he said that 10 bikes squad would check the quality of eatables in different localities along with inspection of the licence.

The bikes squad had been established to redress the complaints of adulteration and sale of sub-standard items, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the adulteration mafia did not deserve any leniency as provision of quality food items was the responsibility of the state.

He directed to expedite the campaign against adulteration and sale of sub-standard items to ensure provision of food items according to the health standards. The chief minister vowed that the adulteration mafia would not be allowed to play with the citizens’ health as pure food was the right of every citizen.

The government would provide all-out support to PFA for curbing the adulteration mafia, he added. face mask: Usman Buzdar has ordered for strict compliance of the face mask use in the government offices to avoid Covid-19 spread. In a statement, he said that no one would be allowed to enter offices without wearing masks. He said that no one was exempted from the restriction and any violation would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said the habit of wearing masks and washing hands could save people from the pandemic as adoption of precautionary measures was essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

notice: Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of a youth in police custody sought a report from DPO Lodhran. The chief minister on Tuesday directed impartial inquiry with orders to submit the report to his office within 48 hours. Action should be initiated against those involved, he added.