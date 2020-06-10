Wales Rally cancelled

LONDON: The Wales Rally GB has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday. This year’s event had been due to take place from October 29 to November 1 as the penultimate round on the 2020 World Rally Championship (WRC) schedule. Continued concerns over COVID-19 and the current restrictions on large-scale gatherings and international travel prompted the decision. It is the fifth leg of the championship to be cancelled as a result of the global health crisis.