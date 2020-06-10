TSOs, coaches online training under way

LAHORE: The online training programme of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab for newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches remained continue on the second day at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director General PITB Sajid Latif, Member MPDD, Consultant P&D, SBP Barkat Ali and Legal Advisor SBP Ikram Bari Saleemi delivered lectures in three separate sessions on the second day. Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

In the first session, experts delivered lectures on Office Management Noting & Drafting while the topic of the second session was Budgeting and Allied Financial matters. In the third session, experts threw light on the Handling of Court Cases and Legal matters. Director Admin Javed Chohan advised the newly-appointed officers to remain alert and vigilant during the performance of their official duties. During their lectures, experts highlighted the importance of drafting in the office affairs. The newly-appointed officers were told that drafting is a key factor for the smooth execution of office affairs.

Barkat Ali told the newly-appointed officers regarding Budgeting & Allied Financial matters. He also made the officers aware about the sensitive nature of budgeting and financial issues.