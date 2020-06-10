Kante back in contact training

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to contact training ahead of the Premier League’s comeback next week, the Blues confirmed on Tuesday.

The French World Cup winner had been allowed to continue training at home when his teammates returned to training last month due to fears over coronavirus. “N’Golo Kante was back with the main group today at Cobham as training continues to ramp up ahead of the Premier League restart next week,” Chelsea said in a statement.

In the latest round of testing on Premier League players and staff there were zero positive cases from 1,195 tests. Black and ethnic minorities are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.