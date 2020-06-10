ICC allows Covid-19 substitutes for Test cricket

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday ratified interim changes to playing regulations, including Covid-19 substitutes for Test cricket and the ban on use on saliva to shine the ball among others. With a view to reduce the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus protect and ensure the safety of players and match officials once cricket resumes, the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee had made several recommendations which have now been ratified by the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC). Teams will now be allowed to call for substitutes in case any member(s) of the playing XI develop COVID-19 symptoms during the Test. Quite like the concussion replacements, the ICC match referee will approve a like-for-like replacement from the squad. The substitute rule, however, will not be in effect in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, despite opposition to the cricket committee’s saliva ban, the ICC has remained steadfast in forbidding the use of saliva to shine the ball. The ICC though has offered to be lenient during the initial adjusting phase, to account for involuntary habits.

However, warnings will come into picture for serial offenders. A team will be warned up to two times by the umpires before they award a five-run penalty to the batting side. The application of saliva, unintentional or otherwise, would see the umpires disinfecting the ball before another delivery is sent down. Given the potential logistical challenges and restrictions on international travel, the ICC has also temporarily done away with the decision to appoint neutral match officials across formats. Given that this could mean more game time for some of the lesser experienced local umpires on the panel, the ICC has decided to award the teams with an additional DRS review for each team in each innings of a match.

Meanwhile, the CEC has relaxed the rules pertaining to players’ apparel for the next 12 months, allowing for an additional logo, though not exceeding 32 square inches in size, that can be placed on the chest of Test match shirt and sweater, over and above the permitted three already. As per the existing regulations, logos on chests are allowed only in ODIs and T20Is.