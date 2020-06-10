Pakistan rope in Younis, Mushtaq for England tour

KARACHI: The pre-tour talk has mostly been about the Covid-19 situation but that Pakistan are taking this summer’s Test series against England very seriously could be gauged from the two new appointments which were announced on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that they have roped in Younis Khan, one of the country’s most accomplished players, as the national team’s batting coach for the three-Test series in England. The Board has also appointed former Test wrist spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor.

Both Younis and Mushtaq are counted among the legends of Pakistan cricket and the Board believes that the national team will benefit ‘immensely’ from the duo’s experience. Younis, a former Pakistan captain, said that he was looking forward to the challenge.

“For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England,” he commented. “The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights.

Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance. “I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge, and I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning.

This is Younis’ first appointment with the Board since his retirement in 2017. PCB was earlier interested in roping him in to work at the development level at the NCA but those talks fell apart because of differences between the two parties.

In a statement PCB said that the appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.

Misbah, meanwhile, said that he was glad to join hands with Younis, with who he has had a very fruitful partnership in the past. With the reputation and record Younis brings with him not only as a disciplined and hardworking batsman but also as an athletic fielder and a strategist, I see this as a great opportunity for our young players to hone their skills and learn how to make the transition from a good to a great cricketer.

“Due to events beyond human control, the series in England will be one of the most challenging and difficult and, as such, we need to have the best talent and brains on our side. Younis as well as Mushtaq clearly tick all these and additional boxes, which will assist us in achieving our targets,” he said.