Four ration trucks handed over to Lyari MNA, MPA

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday handed four trucks of rations for the people of Lyari over to PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad and MPA Ramzan Ghanchi.

He directed the legislators to ensure that the rations were distributed among the deserving persons in a timely manner. The governor said a considerable majority of Lyari residents were daily wagers and the PM was fully aware about their plight and hardship due to the lockdown.

He said we all have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it would remain with us for a long time until its vaccine was available. Social distancing, avoiding handshakes and washing hands were necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.