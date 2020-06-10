Bodies of two men shot in head found in Manghopir

The bodies of two men were found in Manghopir’s Khairabad area. Separately, a man was gunned down in Qasba Colony for resisting a mugging bid and four others were wounded in incidents of firing.

According to the Manghopir police, the bodies were found in an empty compound. The police said they found the bodies after the locals informed called them in.

The police said the bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities. According to Manghopir SHO Gul Awan, the victims’ hands and feet were tied with ropes.

He said when their kidnappers shot at them, the victims were blindfolded. The bodies were later thrown at an abandoned place, he added. The officer said no torture marks were found on their bodies and the victims were shot once each in their heads. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The police said they did not find spent shells of bullets at the crime scene; however, a case had been registered and efforts were underway to apprehend the murderers.

Mugging

A man was gunned down for resisting a mugging bid in Qasba Colony According to the Pirabad police, the body was moved to the ASH for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sabir Khan. The police said the incident took place when one of the two armed men riding a motorcycle shot at Sabir for resisting their mugging bid.

Firing incidents

A 22-year-old man, identified as Tahir, was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place in Baldia Town.

According to the Saeedabad police, he was taken to the Civil Hosptial Karachi for medical treatment. The police said the man was injured after resisted a mugging bid. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Separately, two brothers were injured in a firing incident which occurred in Orangi Town. The injured were taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the elder brother was identified as 35-year-old Hamid and the younger brother as 20-year-old Shahid, son of Sadiq.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man, identified as Muslim Shah, son of Gul Rehman, was wounded in a firing incident which took place near the Railway Station in Landhi. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

AVLC arrests five

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Korangi on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five men allegedly involved in motorcycle-lifting and street crime.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, four stolen motorcycles were also recovered from their possession. The spokesperson said the arrested men were habitual criminals. They were identified as Amir, son of Pervez, Zaman Ali, son of Abdul Majeed, Jahangir, son of Abid Hussain, Faisal, son of Abdul Malik, and Ayub, son of Farooq. They allegedly sold parts of the stolen motorcycles to scrap dealers. The AVLC said the five men had been arrested for the first time.