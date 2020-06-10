Action to be taken against those involved in bogus domiciles’ scam: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has already taken notice of complaints about government jobs being acquired through bogus domiciles in the province.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said the CM had constituted an inquiry committee in this regard on May 26. He said the committee included him and Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and was investigating in which districts government jobs were obtained through fake domiciles.

The chief minister’s adviser on law and government spokesperson, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, was also present during the conference, as was Qazi Shahid Pervez, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, who was also looking into the allegations of fake domiciles.

The information minister said legal action would be taken against anyone who took unfair advantage by obtaining bogus domiciles. He held out the assurance that justice would be done to all and no one would be treated unfairly.

He said the inquiry had been completed in districts of Larkana, Jamshoro, Kashmore and Ghotki, and if complaints were received from any other district, an inquiry would be conducted there as well. Shah said data had also been sought from the federal government in this regard, which would be reviewed in detail as and when received. He added that according to the inquiry so far, there were 154 domiciles and PRCs which had turned out to be bogus.

The minister said the inquiry also revealed that a person had the domiciles of both Sindh and Punjab provinces. He said that if any person had any evidence regarding fake domiciles, he could provide it to the committee. He said the committee would complete the inquiry in 30 days after which laws would be formulated so that such unlawful acts could not be done in future.

Shah said an appellate forum would also be set up under the chairmanship of the home secretary, where any citizen who felt that his rights had been robbed could file an appeal. He said strict action would also be taken against those who issued fake domiciles.

He said the chief minister was taking the matter very seriously, adding that he had assured that not only those who had obtained the bogus domiciles, but also those who had issued those fake domiciles would be brought to justice.

The information minister said on behalf of the Sindh government that the issue of the fake domiciles would be resolved once and for all.

Answering a question, the minister said the lockdown would now provide no solution to the problem of the coronavirus, and each one of us had to live with this virus for a long time. “Until the coronavirus vaccine is made, we have to live with it,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Wahab said the Sindh government’s questions regarding the sugar scandal had not been answered yet. He said the export of sugar was not possible without the permission of the prime minister. He said the report of the commission itself revealed that some people earned Rs40 billion in this sugar scandal.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the export of sugar caused an increase in the price of sugar. He questioned whether the prime minister was above the accountability. “Shouldn’t the person who allowed the export of sugar be held accountable?” he asked.