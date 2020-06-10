17 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh as 1,748 fresh cases emerge

Seventeen more people, most of them men, have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,748 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 696.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 6,995 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,748 people, or 25 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Shah pointed out that this is the highest ratio yet of tests to positive results in a day. He said the provincial government has so far conducted 246,517 tests, which have resulted in 41,303 positive cases, which means that 17 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.7 per cent.

He said that 20,711 patients are currently under treatment: 19,201 in self-isolation at home, 49 at isolation centres and 1,461 at hospitals. He added that 466 patients are in critical condition, of whom 71 are on life support.

The CM said that 759 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 19,896, which shows a 48.2 per cent recovery rate. He said that out of the 1,748 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,184 belong to Karachi Division: 362 of the new patients belong to District East, 256 to District Central, 223 to District South, 123 to District Malir, 113 to District West and 107 to District Korangi.

He added that Sukkur has reported 101 fresh cases, Hyderabad 48, Ghotki 24, Larkana 22, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Jacobabad and Dadu 15 each, Jamshoro 14, Shikarpur 13, Khairpur 12, Kashmore nine, Sujawal and Umerkot six each, Kambar five, Naushahro Feroze three, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta two each and Sanghar one.

Shah lamented that the novel coronavirus has spread all over the province because people are reluctant to comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government. He urged people to be cautious in their everyday lives so as to keep themselves and their families safe.