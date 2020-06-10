Mango exports in jeopardy on back of delays at Iran border

KARACHI: Pakistan’s mango exports worth Rs400 million were stuck at the border with Iran, seriously jeopardising this year’s target mainly due to negligence and inefficiency on part of relevant officials of the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Customs.

It is feared that this year only around 800 tons mango would be exported to Iran against the estimate of 15,000 tons export under normal circumstances.

It has been learnt that mango consignments were being withheld at the Pakistan-Iran border for up to four days owing to sheer negligence and ill-planning on the part of relevant authorities. If this situation continued, Pakistan would not meet its regular mango export target this year.

Talking to a group of media persons, a leading mango exporter Babar Durrani, who is also the chief executive officer of the Durrani Group of Companies, said the Pakistan-Iran border had been completely sealed

during the last month as part of lockdown measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He said now the border crossing was open, but exports were allowed on three days only ie Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays that too for a limited time period from 10 am to 3 pm.

The time window for mango exports was so short that empty trucks could not reach from the Iranian side to carry away mangoes owing to the traffic related to the trade of LPG and other commodities.

The mangoes stuck at the Pakistan-Iran border could become rotten, and could cause irreparable damage to the exporters and the economy of the country.

According to Durrani, each year around 15,000 tons mangoes were exported to Iran, which accounted for roughly 20 percent of the annual Pakistani mango exports.