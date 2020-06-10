Restoration of zero rating urged

KARACHI: Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association (PCMA) has requested the government to restore zero rating facility in the upcoming budget 2020/21, a statement said on Tuesday.

PCMA Chairman Ahmed Chinoy said that the textile industries have potential to uplift the economy, if the government provides them level-playing field.

He said Pakistan has improved its ranking the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business by 28 places to 108 in 2019.

Chinoy suggested the government to reduce the withholding tax (WHT) from one percent to zero percent for exporters, while Customs rebate should be refunded electronically through the State Bank of Pakistan along with export proceeds, he suggested.

The PCMA chairman also proposed reduction in duties and taxes on import of raw materials used by the textile industry.