Gold prices up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs500/tola on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs84,019.

In the international market, bullion rates rose $16/ounce to $1,709/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.