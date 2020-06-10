A rudderless ship with no real captain

LAHORE: The government would present the next budget having totally lost its writ in the midst of skyrocketing wheat flour prices despite fresh harvest, shortage of petrol during a global oil glut, and sugar barons’ cartelisation to swindle consumers.

Preparing and implementing the annual budget is a serious issue. A government that has lost its grip over most of the affairs cannot be expected to come up with an available revenue generation programme.

Look at any issue that is impacting the general public. Even though those issues are in the prime minister’s knowledge, they remain unresolved.

There is no planning or decision making. The wheat report pointed out threadbare the segment of society involved in hoarding much before the harvesting started.

There is acute wheat shortage in the country when the entire crop has been harvested. Where has the commodity gone? Has it been instantly smuggled or hoarded?

The wheat report clearly pointed out the route and destinations of hoarding and smuggling. What has the government done in this regard? Have the past culprits been apprehended.

The sugar mafia increased the price of sugar from Rs52/kg to Rs90/kg after which a much touted enquiry was launched. The preliminary findings identified the main culprits (all in sitting government), but instead of taking instant action, a forensic audit was ordered dating back to pre-PTI days. One point was neglected that never before the export of sugar triggered massive increase in the domestic market. Instead, the emphasis was placed on the magnitude of sugar subsidy provided during different regimes.

Even in this the fact that the rupee devalued by over 40 percent during the period PTI government provided export subsidy was neglected. Now, the actual culprits who minted over Rs100 billion from the domestic consumers on irrational increase in sugar prices are in the background.

Meanwhile, those who provided export subsidies that did not impact local sugar prices are being touted as the main culprits.

Some have been allowed to escape. Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman the prisoner of conscious will complete the 90 days’ maximum detention period under NAB before his bail application is taken up by the Lahore High Court.

Why those who scammed the exchequer more than the alleged loss caused by Mir Shakeel - the sugar barons and wheat mafia – have been allowed to roam freely?

The rates of almost all edibles are on a steep rise. Apart from high sugar and wheat rates, we see the rates of poultry at a historic high. The retail of processed milk continues to increase. Mutton is expensive than ever.

The rates of vegetables have not eased. Pulses are as costly as chicken meat (at least some). Petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by around Rs40/litre in the past 45 days, but transport rates have not been reduced correspondingly (goods transportation particularly is as expensive as in the past). The prime minister frequently issues orders to control the rates when inflation has declined, petrol rates are very low and the bank mark-up has decreased by 5.25 percent in the past 45 days. But things are still getting worse instead of improving.

This government came up with the concept of smart lockdown. That seems only a conceptual thing as in reality it is a license to move freely anywhere without following the required precautions.

The government lacked the writ and capability to ensure implementation of required SOPs. The result is that our covid-19 cases have doubled in the last 15 days.

In last one week we surged ahead of Canada and Saudi Arabia in the number of infections. We have not yet reached our peak.

Only a fraction of our population has been infected and to reach the herd immunity level around 60 percent of the population has to get infected with the virus.

Economic managers are preparing the budget document under such circumstance. They know very well that the implementation of taxation measures (the existing ones) would be an uphill task. They also know that whatever concessions they offer to the businesses would be called insufficient by traders and industrialists.

They have already admitted that they do not have the resources to help those who lost jobs (and they are in millions). It is easier for the central bank to instruct banks to give soft loans to the entrepreneurs to help them manage their salary bill without firing any worker. But this is just a public appeasing measure.

The central bank knows very well that the banks cannot approve loans without guarantees associated with normal loans. The central bank would simply pick up the discount announced on mark-up, but the principle amount would have to be arranged by the bank. General public knows that the waters are more turbulent than ever and the captain of the ship has lost control. Hey are looking for a miracle.