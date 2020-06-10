Govt to face tough task of mobilising revenue in corona budget

KARACHI: Amid intention to present tax-free budget, the government is likely to face a tough task of mobilising resources in the next fiscal year of 2020/21, a brokerage reported on Tuesday with a revenue shortfall estimated at Rs202 billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has yet to revise downward the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax target to Rs4.8 trillion from Rs5.1 trillion in FY2021.

“Even with a revenue target of Rs4.8 trillion, the government will have to raise Rs900 billion in additional taxes under the FY21 budget (Rs525 billion through new measures and Rs325 billion through FBR reforms,” Arif Habib Limited said in a report.

“The government, however, is choked for options to increase the FBR tax revenue to Rs4.8 trillion for FY21 amid the ongoing pandemic and relief expected for masses. We have estimated a shortfall of Rs202 billion, taking into consideration options available for budget makers.”

The lockdown severely hampered economic activity in the country and stressed consumer spending and the IMF relaxed its FBR tax revenue target for FY20 to Rs3.9 trillion compared to Rs4.8 trillion earlier.

The brokerage estimated a budget deficit of Rs2.04 trillion (4.8 percent of GDP) in Q4, taking the FY20 budget deficit to 8.8 percent of GDP (Rs3.73trn) with total revenue expectations at Rs5.5 trillion, while total expenditure is forecast at Rs9.30 trillion.

The government is evaluating amendments in income tax ordinance, which is expected to raise Rs100 billion, whereas imposition of luxury tax on property and luxury items is expected to add Rs5 billion and Rs15 billion, respectively. Increase in federal excise duty on tobacco may fetch another Rs24 billion. Assuming higher petroleum development levy for FY21, revenue will be aided by Rs60 billion. The FBR administrative and enforcement measures are expected to contribute Rs325 billion.

“We believe that these measures are likely to help in achieving only 50 percent of the target,” Arif Habib said.

Provisional data for FY20 suggests that GDP would contract 0.38 percent assuming growth in agriculture sector at 2.67 percent, while there would be decline in industrial and service sectors at 2.64 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively.

The government envisaged a GDP growth rate at 2.3 percent for FY21. Agriculture is expected to contribute 2.9 percent (target growth of livestock set at 3.5 percent, forestry at 1.5 percent and fishery at 2.1 percent), industrial sector at 0.1 percent and services sector at 2.8 percent. Large scale manufacturing sector is estimated to display a negative growth of 2.5 percent compared to a negative growth of 7.78 percent during FY20.

Currently, majority of the tax collection comes from indirect taxes, which contribute 62 percent to total FBR taxes, while the remaining 38 percent are collected through direct taxes. Indirect tax constitutes of three major heads including customs duty, sales tax and federal excise duty, which contribute around 25, 65 and 10 percent to total indirect tax collection. Share of customs duty has been reduced from 29 percent in FY19 to 25 percent in 9MFY20 due to decline in imports, while share of other taxes increased one percent due to 40 percent growth in petroleum development levy in 9MFY20.

“We believe the government will increase customs and regulatory duties on import of luxury items and capitalise on lower oil prices by increasing petroleum development levy which will lead to augmented collection of Rs380 billion (assuming Rs20/liter charge on petrol and diesel),” the brokerage said. “Meanwhile direct tax collection is expected to remain similar to last year levels as government might not increase tax burden on salaried class while indirect taxes might also come under pressure as government pushes to revive economic activity by providing relief in terms of reduction in regulatory and custom duties on import of key value added raw materials (for export-oriented sectors) along with some reduction in federal excise duty on cements.”