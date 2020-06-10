Russian Premier League to honour medics at season reopener

MOSCOW: The Russian Premier League said Tuesday it will pay tribute to medics treating virus patients when the football season resumes on June 19.

The league said that it would hold a “day dedicated to doctors and medical staff fighting against the spread of the coronavirus,” with medics invited to stadiums.

League officials said at a video conference that the rules on substitutes would be changed to allow five per game instead of three, since players will be more injury-prone after the long break.