‘You called me kalu, what did you mean?’

ST LUCIA: West Indian star Darren Sammy has dropped a bombshell by making a strong hint of possible racism in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sammy, a former WI World Cup-winning captain, has questioned possible references to the colour of his skin while he was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room in IPL 2013 and 2014. He said he wasn’t aware at the time of the racist connotation of the word used, and has asked his former team-mates to clear the air on it.

In a video post on Instagram on Monday, Sammy spoke of some of his team-mates calling him a “degrading” name - in an earlier Instagram Story, on June 7, he had said the word used was kalu, a Hindi word with a colour connotation. In Monday’s post, Sammy said he initially thought the word meant something “uplifting” or “funny” as it often caused “laughter in the moment”. Now that he knows the meaning, though, Sammy said he wanted his former team-mates - whom he did not name - to reach out to him and tell him if they had meant it in “any way, shape or form” that was degrading, and if so to apologise.

Sammy said the word had been used for both himself and Sri Lanka allrounder Thisara Perera. In his case, Sammy said, team-mates “called me that word over and over again to the point that I was even saying ‘that’s my name’”. He said he thought it meant “strong stallion”, but he came to know of the real meaning when listening to a show by US-based comedian Hasan Minhaj.

“All those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves... Reach out to me, let’s have a conversation. Because, if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I’m very disappointed.”

“I was listening to Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people,” Sammy said in his Instagram post. “Now that doesn’t apply to everybody, but I say this because of something I experienced. [Previously, on the Instagram Stories post on June 7] I said I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way and it was degrading. Instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word that he described.

“I will be messaging those people - you guys know who you are. I must admit, at the time in which I was being called that, I did not know what it meant. I thought it meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems with it because I was ignorant to the fact of what it meant, I thought it meant something else, something uplifting.

“But, every time I was called it - it was me and Thisara Perera - there was always laughter in the moment. Me being a team man, I thought, hey, team-mates are happy, it must be something funny. You can understand my frustration and my anger when it was pointed out to me that it wasn’t funny at all, it was degrading.

“So, I’m going to be texting you guys, and asking you guys, when you repeatedly called me that word over and over again to the point that I was even saying that’s my name, did you all mean it in any way, shape or form as a degrading word to me.”