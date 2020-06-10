PJF to conduct online coaching course for referees

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has planned to conduct Online National Referee and Judges Coaching Course from June 11-13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the entire world with thousands of people losing their lives.

Judo, being a distinctive genre of the martial arts, cannot be contested individually, PJF said in a press release.

“Thus maintaining the mandatory protocol of the current pandemic scenario it was decided to kick off the activities covering educational aspects,” the PJF said.

“The course will facilitate gathering of all judo coaches, referees and technical officials,” PJF president Col Junaid Alam has been quoted as saying.