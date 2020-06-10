close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
June 10, 2020

Worrisome

Newspost

 
June 10, 2020

This refers to the letter 'Burning waste' (June 9) by Zafar Mehmood. I agree with the writer for highlighting a worrisome issues of our society. One can easily notice that in many places of Turbat people burn waste every day.

The smoke of this burning garbage is very dangerous for everyone – especially for those who have underlying health issues. The concerned authorities should put a ban on such activities and the public should also be educated about the dangers of burning waste.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

