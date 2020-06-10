Sugar to be cheap, petrol in plenty: Ensure provision on fair prices, says PM

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday took note of artificial shortage of petrol in the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan directed a set of actions to check the trend, including formation of raiding teams to ensure regular supplies within 48-72 hours.



He asked for maximum punitive action against all those responsible for this artificial shortage and the cabinet noted that OGRA and Petroleum Division had legally authority to physically enter and inspect oil companies’ storage facilities. He reiterated that lockdown was not possible in the given economic situation.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, directed the Petroleum Ministry to form joint raiding teams comprising representatives of Petroleum Division, OGRA, FIA and District administrations. The teams shall inspect all petrol depots/storage. They have the authority to enter any site. Anyone found involved in hoarding shall face full force of law including arrest and forced release of such stores.

The forum noted that any company found not maintaining the mandatory stocks and supply to its outlets, as per their licence, shall face punitive actions, including suspension and cancellation of licence and heavy fines. The prime minister directed that the Petroleum Division and the OGRA take all actions necessary to ensure regular supplies within 48-72 hours. The Ministry of Energy informed the cabinet that in June 2019, total supplies were 650,000 metric tons while supplies arranged for June 2020 are 850,000 metric tons. The cabinet urged the public not to engage in panic buying. The stocks that are being hoarded will be identified and ensured to be available in the market. The prime minister directed the Ministry of Petroleum and the OGRA to ensure that every oil marketing company (OMC) maintains 21 days stock to meet its licence conditions.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the issue of sugar inquiry would be taken to its logical conclusion. He said the PTI government believed in transparency and protection of rights of people. He said the price of sugar would be reduced in any case and people would see that only the interest of people was before the government.

The meeting was given briefing on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country. The meeting was informed that to meet the needs of patients infected with the coronavirus and strengthen the health facilities in the country, the federal government has provided one thousand more beds in all the four provinces, which are equipped with oxygen facilities. In addition, the website and mobile application (RMS) are being used to provide information about the corona.

The prime minister said the role of leadership was important in the current situation. “There are still misconceptions about the corona in a section of our people that need to be dispelled. Lockdown is not possible in view of the economic situation of the country because on the one hand we are in danger from the corona and on the other poverty is also a big challenge for us,” he noted.

He said this situation should be tackled instead of panic in the society. He said the spread of the corona could be curtailed by taking precautionary measures. The prime minister directed that the people should be encouraged to take precautionary measures and SOPs should be strictly enforced. The meeting was briefed on corona facilities at hospitals in the federal capital. The meeting was informed that 200 more beds would be added in different hospitals this month.

The cabinet was informed that a plan of action has been worked out in consultation with the speaker of the National Assembly and the political leadership with regard to the session. The cabinet was apprised of steps to be taken in the light of the recommendations of the Sugar Inquiry Committee. The cabinet was informed that in the light of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry, the action matrix has been implemented with the approval of the prime minister.

It was told that sales tax, income tax and anonymous transactions have been referred to the FBR, which will complete the operation in ninety days. The meeting was informed that the commission had reviewed the cases of only nine mills. But now, in the light of the prime minister's orders, the FBR has been directed to look into the affairs of the remaining 88 mills as well.

The meeting was informed that a committee headed by the Minister for Industry and Production has been constituted to determine the production cost of sugar and bring down its prices.

The prime minister took notice of the increase in poultry prices and directed the finance adviser to convene a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Control Committee and submit a detailed report on the matter to the cabinet. In order to improve the performance of government agencies and ensure timely implementation of decisions, the prime minister directed that the implementation of e-filing and e-tracking system of files in ministries be expedited.

The meeting was briefed on the recommendations of the task force on positive use of abandoned properties and management of the affairs of the Abandoned Property Waqf Board. The meeting was informed that there are 47,000 properties in the possession of abandoned Waqf properties.

The prime minister directed that the process of identification of abandoned properties should be expedited and their geo-tagging process should be completed as soon as possible. The cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the June 3, 2020 meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. The cabinet considered in detail the decision of the Economic Co-ordination Committee regarding the steel mill. The cabinet noted that the current government's agenda is a reform agenda. The cabinet noted that the entire burden of a dysfunctional institution has been borne by people for years, so there is a need to further the reform agenda in the national interest.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity, presented his recommendations on how to ensure quality manpower in government institutions, especially the recruitment of qualified persons for the posts of heads of institutions, which were approved by the cabinet. Special Assistant Shehzad Arbab gave a briefing on the system of improving the performance of government agencies, especially institutions and setting targets and introducing performance contracts to achieve them.

The meeting approved appointment of Dilshad Ali Ahmed as president/CEO SME Bank Limited. The cabinet also approved allocation of Sector F12 and Sector G12 for the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority. In this regard, approval was given for the acquisition of land in these sectors. Fifty per cent quota in the houses being constructed in these sectors will be allotted to federal employees, 25 per cent to Overseas Pakistanis and the remaining 25 per cent to the public.

The cabinet stressed that no poor man should be given land without compensation and no one should be deprived of roof. The cabinet was assured that multi-storied flats would be constructed in the same sector for the slum dwellers in G12 and they would be provided shelter.

The cabinet approved the Board of Directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. The cabinet also approved formation of a committee comprising the deputy chairman Planning Commission, the secretary Aviation and the secretary Ministry of Industries and Production to inquire into the issue of sabotage of IRSA telemetry system (which was installed by Wapda in 2002). The committee will determine the nature and extent of the involvement of members IRSA or any other persons in the sabotage of IRSA telemetry system. The committee will complete its work in 15 days and submit a report.