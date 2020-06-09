32 more deaths, 1,813 new infections in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: The death of 32 more Covid-19 patients on Monday raised the death toll to 715 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 38,903 with the addition of 1,813 new infections in the province.

So far 268 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 142 Rawalpindi, 72 Multan, 61 Faisalabad, 38 Gujranwala, 22 Sialkot, 18 Gujrat, 17 Rahim Yar Khan, 15 Bahawalpur, 11 Sargodha, eight Sahiwal, five each Nankana Sahib and Toba Tek Singh, four Sheikhupura, three each Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Kasur and Muzaffargarh, two each Attock, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Narowal and one each from Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal and Lodhran.

So far 19,206 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,108 Rawalpindi, 2,701 Multan, 2,607 Faisalabad, 1,802 Gujranwala, 1,165 Sialkot, 1,078 Gujrat, 739 Dera Ghazi Khan, 575 Sargodha, 545 Sheikhupura, 512 Bahawalpur, 481 Muzaffargarh, 463 Rahim Yar Khan, 425 Hafizabad, 368 Kasur, 313 Jhelum, 242 Vehari, 214 Mandi Bahauddin, 207 Nankana Sahib, 197 Lodhran, 190 Sahiwal, 187 Bahawalnagar, 160 Khushab, 152 Layyah, 151 Attock, 142 Toba Tek Singh, 141 Narowal, 134 Bhakkar, 117 Okara, 98 Jhang, 97 Khanewal, 95 Mianwali, 89 Chiniot, 80 Pakpattan, 76 Rajanpur and 46 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 290,074 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 38,903 have been tested positive for the virus.

He said that 11,907 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 11,742 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 562, have been reported from above 75 years age group.

He said that 8,109 patients have recovered and returned home, 715 died while 30,079 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.