Hot, dry weather in most parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was reported in Lahore here Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Kashmir during evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Barkhan 08, Mithi 05, DG Khan and Kasur 1. Recorded maximum temperature was recorded at Mohenjodaro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 39°C and minimum was 24.2°C.