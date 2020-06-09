4 Kashmiris martyred in firefight with Indian forces

SRINAGAR: Four Kashmiris were martyred by Indian forces in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Monday just hours after five Kashmiris died in a firefight in the same area, officials said, as deadly clashes increase in the valley.

In the latest incident, soldiers cordoned a village in southern Shopian area early Monday after a tip-off from police, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. A firefight broke out and four Kashmiris were killed, he added. Soldiers also blew up at least one home, another police officer and locals said.

An army officer said three soldiers were wounded in the confrontation. Hundreds of villagers rallied in support of the freedom, throwing stones andshouting slogans against Indian rule as the firefight raged, a police officer and locals said. On Sunday, five Kashmiris were killed after Indian soldiers and counterinsurgency police cordoned off Shopian’s Reban village.