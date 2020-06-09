Pakistan-IMF talks end in deadlock

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have remained unable to build consensus owning to persistent differences of the pace of adjustments and conditionalities.

The finance team has made it clear to the IMF team that the previously fixed targets would not be achievable for the government in the prevailing circumstances. It was third phase of the talks between Pakistan and the IMF. The finance team took stance that if the government increases prices of gas and power it will have to increase its tax net, which is not possible in the current circumstances.

However, the government has assured the IMF team that additional expenditure will be cut down. The sources also added that the finance team has also resisted the IMF demand of freezing salaries of the government employees. The finance team will meet the IMF in December this year to discuss matter pretending to next installment.