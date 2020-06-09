Ehsan Mani likely to head ICC

KARACHI: Ehsan Mani, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has surprisingly emerged as a strong candidate to head the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its chairman.

Sources close to Mani, who is chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirmed to ‘The News’ on Monday that pressure is mounting on Mani to accept the coveted role of ICC chairman from several of the top Test-playing nations.

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, who is president of India’s cricket board (BCCI), was previously seen as a favourite to replace compatriot Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman next month.

However, a series of developments in the last few weeks have led to Mani’s emergence as a strong, consensus candidate.

According to well-placed sources, many of the Test-playing nations, who are wary of “too much” Indian influence in world cricket, want Mani to contest the election for ICC chairman next month.

However, according to a source close to him, Mani is yet to accept the offer from various ICC member nations to contest the election ahead of the ICC general council meeting at the end of July.

“He (Mani) accepted the role to become PCB chairman after being convinced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He took the responsibility as he wanted to serve Pakistan cricket. He will have to leave PCB prematurely if he agrees to contest the election and is successful in the bid to become ICC Chairman,” a source said.