Presidential reference against Justice Isa: Case adjourned to 11th as SC judge tested positive

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing into the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa until June 11.

The reference accuses Justice Isa of concealing his properties in the United Kingdom allegedly held in the name of his spouse and children.

A ten-member full court – headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial – was schedule to resume hearing on Monday on a set of identical petitions. The counsel for the federation and other petitioners as well as the media persons were waiting for the proceedings in Courtroom No 1, as the proceedings were to start at 11: 30am. However, later on after an hour, the court assistant announced that one of the bench members had tested positive for the virus due to which the case proceedings had been adjourned for June 11. Reliable sources confirm that the Supreme Court judge Justice Aminuddin Khan tested positive after which he isolated himself at his residence.

Similarly, Dr Yasir Khan working at the Supreme Court Dispensary, Islamabad also tested positive after which he has quarantined himself at his residence. “Yes, I have tested positive the other day and now I have isolated myself at my residence”, Dr Yasir confirmed to The News on Monday.