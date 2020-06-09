Chohan says opposition’s APC is terrified due to sugar report

RAWALPINDI: Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, while expressing his views on the convening of All Parties Conference (APC) by the Opposition, has said that the "All Pakistan Looters Association" is terrified after Prime Minister Imran Khan's orders to take action on the Sugar Scandal Commission report.

He said that the so-called united opposition is as adept in dodging accountability as it is expert in corrupt practices. Chohan said that no matter how hard this "All Pakistan Looters Association" tries, it cannot escape accountability. Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's spirit of neutral justice and accountability, he said that for the first time in the history of the country.