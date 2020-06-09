800 Kashmiris repatriated from Dubai

DUBAI: Around 800 stranded Kashmiris have been repatriated from Dubai to Pakistan since the process of evacuation began in April, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali informed the Kashmiri diaspora in a meeting held in the premises of the diplomatic mission.

Talking with the Kashmiri community members, the consul general acknowledged the suffering of the community and promised to help them in quick and swift repatriation of the destitute Kashmiris residing in Dubai and Northern emirates.

Recently, Kashmiri community belonging to Pakistan formed “Chinar COVID-19 Committee” to help the community for repatriation and provide them food packets as well as residence if someone required it. They are closely working with the diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Pakistan Association of Dubai (PAD).

President Chanar Wing PAD Dawood Sharif informed The News that a help desk comprising youth volunteers from all the districts of Azad Kashmir was formed to assist the deserving people of the region.

“Initially, our team collected data of the destitute Kashmiris and classified them in different categories such as jobless, homeless, pregnant women, sick, critical health issues etc”, Dawood Sharif revealed, adding that around 200 Kashmiris desperately wanted to return home from Dubai due to their grievances.

“Chinar COVID-19 Committee requested the consul general to repatriate these destitute Kashmiris as soon as possible”, Dawood stated with a hope that they would be evacuated soon.

He also lauded the contribution of two Kashmiri philanthropists Raja Muhammad Khan and Sajid Abbasi who provided shelter to more than 50 homeless Kashmiris in Dubai and have been providing food regularly.

“Chinar COVID-19 Committee is also trying to arrange chartered plane with help of government of Azad Kashmir to repatriate Kashmiris”, Dawood Sharif expressed a hope for swift evacuation process.

Currently, some Kashmiris in Pakistan promised to provide buses for the transportation of repatriated passengers from Islamabad or Peshawar airport to Azad Kashmir as Chinar Wing mobilized the community during contagious period.