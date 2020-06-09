Farooq asks MLAs to follow SOPs for Corona safety

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday advised members of the legislative assembly to strictly follow the coronavirus safety measures during public interactions, meetings and gatherings.

In his letter, addressed to the members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister expressed grave concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the region and asked MLAs to take all possible care of them and the public. Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the legislature to help public aware about the deadly virus and its safe measures in their respective constituencies. He said government’s issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and protocols must be implemented and followed in letter and spirit.